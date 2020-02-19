Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited[TEVA] stock saw a move by 5.97% on Thursday, touching 13.81 million. Based on the recent volume, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TEVA shares recorded 1.15B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] stock additionally went up by +6.49% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 16.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TEVA stock is set at -31.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by 31.48% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TEVA shares showcased 92.20% increase. TEVA saw -27.79% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 115.07% compared to high within the same period of time.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.07 to 18.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 7 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] sitting at +16.11 and its Gross Margin at +44.63, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.20%. Its Return on Equity is -6.89, and its Return on Assets is -1.67. These metrics suggest that this Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 195.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 178.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. companyname [TEVA] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.80.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.98. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has 1.15B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.07 to 18.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 6.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] a Reliable Buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.