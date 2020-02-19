The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] opened at N/A and closed at $62.95 a share within trading session on 02/18/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.56% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $61.97.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] had 4.22 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.14M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.84%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.59%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $32.39 during that period and BX managed to take a rebound to $64.97 in the last 52 weeks.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.39 to 64.97. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.95.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 16 Apr (In 58 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at +53.06 and its Gross Margin at +97.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.60%. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Equity is 23.69, and its Return on Assets is 4.85. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 160.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 157.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 68.74 and P/E Ratio of 26.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] earns $2,407,936 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.18B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $73.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.39 to 64.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 1.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.