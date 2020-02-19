The Stars Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TSG] opened at N/A and closed at $23.97 a share within trading session on 02/18/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.57% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $25.07.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Stars Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TSG] had 1.94 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.37M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.67%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.61%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $12.59 during that period and TSG managed to take a rebound to $26.64 in the last 52 weeks.

The Stars Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.59 to 26.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.97.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Stars Group Inc. [TSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] sitting at +19.93 and its Gross Margin at +63.44.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 130.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.69.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] earns $582,416 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] has 287.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.59 to 26.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Stars Group Inc. [TSG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.