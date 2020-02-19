The share price of Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] inclined by $127.74, presently trading at $128.14. The company’s shares saw 42.68% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $89.81 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TWLO jumped by +1.93% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.83% compared to 2.43 of all time high it touched on 02/13/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 7.16%, while additionally gaining 19.93% during the last 12 months. Twilio Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $144.82. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 16.68% increase from the current trading price.

Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Twilio Inc. [TWLO] sitting at -31.21 and its Gross Margin at +51.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.30%. Its Return on Equity is -13.02, and its Return on Assets is -9.94. These metrics suggest that this Twilio Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -70.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. companyname [TWLO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 910.06.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 8.34.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has 138.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.81 to 151.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 2.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Twilio Inc. [TWLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Twilio Inc. [TWLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.