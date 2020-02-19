UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $302.14 after UNH shares went up by 1.12% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 208.07 to 305.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $298.78.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 21 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] sitting at +8.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.60%. Its Return on Equity is 24.68, and its Return on Assets is 8.44. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.19.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has 958.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $289.53B. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 2.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.