Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $65.53 after VNO shares went down by -3.32% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.92 to 68.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.78.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 4 May (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] sitting at +16.91 and its Gross Margin at +41.69.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.21, and its Return on Assets is 2.60. These metrics all suggest that Vornado Realty Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 230.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 194.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.21 and P/E Ratio of 4.04. These metrics all suggest that Vornado Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] earns $603,428 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has 190.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.92 to 68.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 1.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust [VNO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.