The share price of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [NASDAQ: WSG] inclined by $4.35, presently trading at $4.60. The company’s shares saw 87.76% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.45 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WSG jumped by +56.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.16% compared to 1.66 of all time high it touched on 02/19/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 31.82%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.48. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.88% increase from the current trading price.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [NASDAQ:WSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 6.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.35.

Fundamental Analysis of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG] sitting at +9.26 and its Gross Margin at +17.72.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10%. Its Return on Assets is 2.81.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.44.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG] earns $820,294 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.52 and its Current Ratio is 0.53. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG] has 141.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $616.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 6.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.78. This RSI suggests that Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG] a Reliable Buy?

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.