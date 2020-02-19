Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE: VMC] opened at N/A and closed at $146.97 a share within trading session on 02/18/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.67% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $137.17.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE: VMC] had 2.3 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 853.59K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.91%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $109.19 during that period and VMC managed to take a rebound to $152.49 in the last 52 weeks.

Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE:VMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] sitting at +17.51 and its Gross Margin at +25.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40%. These measurements indicate that Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 10.18, and its Return on Assets is 5.23. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VMC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.89 and P/E Ratio of 30.45. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] earns $499,074 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.79. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has 132.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.19 to 152.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 2.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company [VMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.