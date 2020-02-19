W&T Offshore, Inc.[WTI] stock saw a move by -1.37% on Thursday, touching 2.45 million. Based on the recent volume, W&T Offshore, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WTI shares recorded 145.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] stock could reach median target price of $8.00.

W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] stock additionally went down by -9.80% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -32.26% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WTI stock is set at -31.23% by far, with shares price recording returns by -20.40% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WTI shares showcased -18.22% decrease. WTI saw -49.97% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -0.83% compared to high within the same period of time.

W&T Offshore, Inc. [NYSE:WTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.62 to 7.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.64.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] sitting at +33.27 and its Gross Margin at +43.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.60%. These measurements indicate that W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 53.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 95.30%. Its Return on Assets is 27.23.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 205.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] earns $2,059,241 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.21 and its Current Ratio is 1.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] has 145.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $521.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.62 to 7.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.82, which indicates that it is 5.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.96. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.