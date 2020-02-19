Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] dipped by -0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $4.36 price per share at the time. Yamana Gold Inc. represents 950.43M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.15B with the latest information.

The Yamana Gold Inc. traded at the price of $4.36 with 13.41 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AUY shares recorded 17.92M.

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.78 to 4.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.37.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 6 May (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] sitting at +12.00 and its Gross Margin at +17.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.10%. These measurements indicate that Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is -6.80, and its Return on Assets is -3.37. These metrics suggest that this Yamana Gold Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.25 and P/E Ratio of 18.29. These metrics all suggest that Yamana Gold Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] earns $203,769 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 57.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has 950.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.78 to 4.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 4.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.