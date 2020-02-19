Youdao, Inc. [NYSE: DAO] shares went higher by 16.56% from its previous closing of $22.22, now trading at the price of $25.90, also adding 3.68 points. Is DAO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 503897 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DAO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 5.60M float and a +16.42% run over in the last seven days. DAO share price has been hovering between $29.50 and $12.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Youdao, Inc. [NYSE:DAO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.01 to 29.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.22.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 26 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Youdao, Inc. [DAO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Youdao, Inc. [DAO] sitting at -29.95 and its Gross Margin at +29.59, this company’s Net Margin is now -24.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -402.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 87.40%. Its Return on Assets is -62.82.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 447.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 141.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.66.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.42 and its Current Ratio is 0.44. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Youdao, Inc. [DAO] has 111.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.01 to 29.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Youdao, Inc. [DAO] a Reliable Buy?

Youdao, Inc. [DAO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.