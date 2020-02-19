Zillow Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: ZG] gained by 5.36% on the last trading session, reaching $55.20 price per share at the time. Zillow Group, Inc. represents 207.47M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.87B with the latest information.

The Zillow Group, Inc. traded at the price of $55.20 with 938518 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ZG shares recorded 459.86K.

Zillow Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.12 to 53.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.39.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG] sitting at -3.42 and its Gross Margin at +82.54, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.40%. Its Return on Equity is -4.04, and its Return on Assets is -3.19. These metrics suggest that this Zillow Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 180.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1,623.65.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG] earns $307,554 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 22.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.02 and its Current Ratio is 6.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG] has 207.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.12 to 53.06. At its current price, it has moved up by 4.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 2.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.93. This RSI suggests that Zillow Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.