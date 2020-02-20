Aaron’s, Inc. [AAN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $45.11 after AAN shares went down by -19.66% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Aaron’s, Inc. [NYSE:AAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.38 to 78.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.15.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Aaron’s, Inc. [AAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aaron’s, Inc. [AAN] sitting at +7.54 and its Gross Margin at +47.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.70%. Its Return on Equity is 11.25, and its Return on Assets is 7.11. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AAN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aaron’s, Inc. [AAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Aaron’s, Inc. [AAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.33 and P/E Ratio of 16.03. These metrics all suggest that Aaron’s, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aaron’s, Inc. [AAN] earns $324,485 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 21.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 4.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aaron’s, Inc. [AAN] has 67.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.38 to 78.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -8.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 2.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.48. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aaron’s, Inc. [AAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. [AAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.