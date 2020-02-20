Aduro BioTech, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADRO] shares went higher by 7.22% from its previous closing of $3.60, now trading at the price of $3.86, also adding 0.26 points. Is ADRO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.03 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ADRO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 56.19M float and a +30.24% run over in the last seven days. ADRO share price has been hovering between $4.59 and $0.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Aduro BioTech, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 4.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 26 Feb (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Aduro BioTech, Inc. [ADRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aduro BioTech, Inc. [ADRO] sitting at -564.25.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.30%. Its Return on Equity is -51.16, and its Return on Assets is -23.76. These metrics suggest that this Aduro BioTech, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -8.01. Aduro BioTech, Inc. [ADRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aduro BioTech, Inc. [ADRO] earns $99,257 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 9.27 and its Current Ratio is 9.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aduro BioTech, Inc. [ADRO] has 76.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $276.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 4.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 328.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 10.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.26. This RSI suggests that Aduro BioTech, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Aduro BioTech, Inc. [ADRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aduro BioTech, Inc. [ADRO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.