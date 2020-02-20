Advaxis, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADXS] opened at N/A and closed at $1.07 a share within trading session on 02/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.74% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.03.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Advaxis, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADXS] had 5.38 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.07M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.19%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.43%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.21 during that period and ADXS managed to take a rebound to $10.80 in the last 52 weeks.

Advaxis, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADXS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 10.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.07.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 10 Mar (In 19 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] sitting at -75.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -79.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -49.70%. Its Return on Equity is -52.25, and its Return on Assets is -30.90. These metrics suggest that this Advaxis, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.85. Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] earns $596,686 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.48 and its Current Ratio is 7.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] has 61.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $66.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 10.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 402.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.33, which indicates that it is 13.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.