Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] saw a change by -2.35% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.33. The company is holding 107.20M shares with keeping 63.09M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 78.07% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -42.09% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -18.38%, trading +37.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 107.20M shares valued at 3.24 million were bought and sold.

Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 5.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.41.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 16 Mar (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] sitting at -208.66 and its Gross Margin at +42.30.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] earns $126,449 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.39 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock's Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 10.55% more volatile that the wider market.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 10.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.