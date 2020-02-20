Brickell Biotech, Inc. [BBI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $3.29 after BBI shares went up by 80.49% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. [NASDAQ:BBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.05 to 8.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.82.

Fundamental Analysis of Brickell Biotech, Inc. [BBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brickell Biotech, Inc. [BBI] sitting at -1009.99 and its Gross Margin at +56.78, this company’s Net Margin is now -99.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -29.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -40.30%. Its Return on Equity is -28.94, and its Return on Assets is -24.47. These metrics suggest that this Brickell Biotech, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -29.06. Brickell Biotech, Inc. [BBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.53.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Brickell Biotech, Inc. [BBI] earns $54,067 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 13.74 and its Current Ratio is 13.74. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. [BBI] has 7.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.05 to 8.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 212.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.04, which indicates that it is 22.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.67. This RSI suggests that Brickell Biotech, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Brickell Biotech, Inc. [BBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. [BBI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.