Citigroup Inc.[C] stock saw a move by 0.61% on Thursday, touching 9.09 million. Based on the recent volume, Citigroup Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of C shares recorded 2.19B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Citigroup Inc. [C] stock could reach median target price of $93.00.

Citigroup Inc. [C] stock additionally went down by -1.31% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of C stock is set at 21.23% by far, with shares price recording returns by 4.91% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, C shares showcased 21.37% increase. C saw -6.09% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 29.98% compared to high within the same period of time.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.05 to 83.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.58.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 15 Apr (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Citigroup Inc. [C]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citigroup Inc. [C] sitting at +23.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50%. These measurements indicate that Citigroup Inc. [C] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 9.90, and its Return on Assets is 1.00. These metrics suggest that this Citigroup Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citigroup Inc. [C] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 238.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.58.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.86.

Citigroup Inc. [C] has 2.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $170.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.05 to 83.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 1.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citigroup Inc. [C] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. [C], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.