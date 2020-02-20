Clarivate Analytics Plc[CCC] stock saw a move by 2.59% on Thursday, touching 1.42 million. Based on the recent volume, Clarivate Analytics Plc stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CCC shares recorded 334.48M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] stock could reach median target price of $22.50.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] stock additionally went up by +4.61% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 18.52% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CCC stock is set at 94.28% by far, with shares price recording returns by 32.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CCC shares showcased 27.93% increase. CCC saw 2.11% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 113.77% compared to high within the same period of time.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE:CCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.75 to 22.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] sitting at -4.99 and its Gross Margin at +34.56, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 189.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 183.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.77.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] earns $211,456 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.63. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has 334.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.75 to 22.50. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.84. This RSI suggests that Clarivate Analytics Plc is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] a Reliable Buy?

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.