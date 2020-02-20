Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] stock went down by -9.30% or -0.28 points down from its previous closing price of $3.01. The stock reached $2.73 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CODX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -11.49% in the period of the last 7 days.

CODX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.07, at one point touching $2.85. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.07. The 52-week high currently stands at $4.24 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 150.83% after the recent low of $0.69.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 4.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.01.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 26 Feb (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] sitting at -15328.65 and its Gross Margin at -50.73.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 224.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 122.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 713.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] earns $1,996 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] has 25.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $76.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 4.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 293.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.