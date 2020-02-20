ConocoPhillips Company [NYSE: COP] gained by 1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $59.26 price per share at the time. ConocoPhillips Company represents 1.09B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $64.51B with the latest information.

The ConocoPhillips Company traded at the price of $59.26 with 5.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of COP shares recorded 6.26M.

ConocoPhillips Company [NYSE:COP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.13 to 71.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.30.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 5 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ConocoPhillips Company [COP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ConocoPhillips Company [COP] sitting at +21.68 and its Gross Margin at +26.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80%. These measurements indicate that ConocoPhillips Company [COP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.60%. Its Return on Equity is 21.46, and its Return on Assets is 10.23. These metrics all suggest that ConocoPhillips Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ConocoPhillips Company [COP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. ConocoPhillips Company [COP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.58 and P/E Ratio of 9.27. These metrics all suggest that ConocoPhillips Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.26 and its Current Ratio is 2.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ConocoPhillips Company [COP] has 1.09B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $64.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.13 to 71.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 1.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ConocoPhillips Company [COP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ConocoPhillips Company [COP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.