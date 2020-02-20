Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] took an upward turn with a change of 1.67%, trading at the price of $134.62 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.26 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Digital Realty Trust, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.64M shares for that time period. DLR monthly volatility recorded 1.80%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.24%. PS value for DLR stocks is 8.62 with PB recorded at 3.31.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:DLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.84 to 136.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $132.41.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 23 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] sitting at +7.79 and its Gross Margin at +26.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 6.27, and its Return on Assets is 2.64. These metrics suggest that this Digital Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 128.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has 208.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.84 to 136.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 2.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.24. This RSI suggests that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] a Reliable Buy?

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.