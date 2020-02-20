Domino’s Pizza, Inc. [NYSE: DPZ] shares went higher by 23.83% from its previous closing of $297.10, now trading at the price of $367.90, also adding 70.8 points. Is DPZ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.57 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DPZ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 39.95M float and a +31.04% run over in the last seven days. DPZ share price has been hovering between $302.05 and $220.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. [NYSE:DPZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. [DPZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. [DPZ] sitting at +16.48 and its Gross Margin at +37.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 124.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 102.70%. Its Return on Assets is 40.67.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 718.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 374.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. [DPZ] earns $236,749 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.49. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 2.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 88.36. This RSI suggests that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Domino’s Pizza, Inc. [DPZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. [DPZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.