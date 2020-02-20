DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [NYSE: DD] dipped by -2.04% on the last trading session, reaching $52.41 price per share at the time. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. represents 740.93M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.64B with the latest information.

The DuPont de Nemours, Inc. traded at the price of $52.41 with 1.8 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DD shares recorded 6.11M.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [NYSE:DD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.79 to 83.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 7 May (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] sitting at +12.96 and its Gross Margin at +29.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 1.20. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] has 740.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.79 to 83.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] a Reliable Buy?

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.