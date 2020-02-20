Enservco Corporation [NYSE: ENSV] shares went higher by 52.04% from its previous closing of $0.13, now trading at the price of $0.20, also adding 0.07 points. Is ENSV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.05 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ENSV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 46.70M float and a +47.56% run over in the last seven days. ENSV share price has been hovering between $0.72 and $0.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Enservco Corporation [NYSE:ENSV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 0.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 26 Mar (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] sitting at -3.72 and its Gross Margin at +7.42, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.30%. Its Return on Equity is -78.23, and its Return on Assets is -10.76. These metrics suggest that this Enservco Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 870.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 782.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] earns $203,113 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.75 and its Current Ratio is 1.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has 57.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 0.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 9.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.34. This RSI suggests that Enservco Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Enservco Corporation [ENSV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enservco Corporation [ENSV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.