The share price of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: ETFC] inclined by $44.93, presently trading at $56.76. The company’s shares saw 63.68% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $34.68 recorded on 02/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ETFC jumped by +28.81% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.39% compared to 12.77 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.87%, while additionally dropping -7.65% during the last 12 months. E*TRADE Financial Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $51.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -5.49% decrease from the current trading price.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:ETFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.68 to 52.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 15 Apr (In 55 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] sitting at +42.67 and its Gross Margin at +91.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.40%. These measurements indicate that E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Equity is 14.57, and its Return on Assets is 1.51. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ETFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has 224.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.68 to 52.35. At its current price, it has moved up by 8.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 2.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.22. This RSI suggests that E*TRADE Financial Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.