The share price of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] inclined by $26.05, presently trading at $25.37. The company’s shares saw 5.88% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $23.96 recorded on 02/19/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BEN jumped by +0.83% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.08% compared to 0.21 of all time high it touched on 02/18/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -1.44%, while additionally dropping -21.53% during the last 12 months. Franklin Resources, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $24.85. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.52% decrease from the current trading price.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.96 to 35.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.05.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 24 Apr (In 65 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] sitting at +26.84 and its Gross Margin at +66.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80%. These measurements indicate that Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.50%. Its Return on Equity is 11.96, and its Return on Assets is 8.19. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BEN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 246.26 and P/E Ratio of 10.11. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] earns $598,854 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has 493.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.96 to 35.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 4.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.