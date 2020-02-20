Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: GLUU] shares went lower by -1.96% from its previous closing of $7.39, now trading at the price of $7.25, also adding -0.14 points. Is GLUU stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.73 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GLUU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 122.31M float and a +5.69% run over in the last seven days. GLUU share price has been hovering between $11.75 and $4.11 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:GLUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 11.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.39.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 4 May (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] sitting at +1.87 and its Gross Margin at +64.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 4.66, and its Return on Assets is 2.42. These metrics suggest that this Glu Mobile Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 50.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.20.

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has 154.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 11.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 6.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.