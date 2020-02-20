Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: IRT] shares went lower by -5.09% from its previous closing of $16.31, now trading at the price of $15.48, also adding -0.83 points. Is IRT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.23 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IRT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 90.24M float and a -1.39% run over in the last seven days. IRT share price has been hovering between $16.85 and $9.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:IRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.91 to 16.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 6 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] sitting at +5.48 and its Gross Margin at +31.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20%. These measurements indicate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20%. Its Return on Equity is 7.42, and its Return on Assets is 2.76. These metrics suggest that this Independence Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 160.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 160.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 38.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] has 91.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.91 to 16.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 2.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.