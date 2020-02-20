Kadmon Holdings, Inc.[KDMN] stock saw a move by -4.67% on Thursday, touching 1.01 million. Based on the recent volume, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KDMN shares recorded 163.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. [KDMN] stock could reach median target price of $10.00.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. [KDMN] stock additionally went up by +5.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KDMN stock is set at 118.72% by far, with shares price recording returns by 31.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KDMN shares showcased 100.00% increase. KDMN saw -8.92% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 200.61% compared to high within the same period of time.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:KDMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.63 to 5.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.14.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 5 Mar (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. [KDMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. [KDMN] sitting at -6153.01 and its Gross Margin at -58.74.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -113.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -116.70%. Its Return on Equity is -120.33, and its Return on Assets is -46.23. These metrics suggest that this Kadmon Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. [KDMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -18.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 719.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. [KDMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. [KDMN] earns $12,034 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.08 and its Current Ratio is 4.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. [KDMN] has 163.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $839.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.63 to 5.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 200.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.39, which indicates that it is 4.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kadmon Holdings, Inc. [KDMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. [KDMN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.