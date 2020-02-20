Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] took an upward turn with a change of 3.88%, trading at the price of $59.99 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 23.14 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Micron Technology, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 23.06M shares for that time period. MU monthly volatility recorded 3.08%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.24%. PS value for MU stocks is 3.28 with PB recorded at 1.82.

Micron Technology, Inc. [NASDAQ:MU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.14 to 61.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 25 Mar (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Micron Technology, Inc. [MU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] sitting at +31.72 and its Gross Margin at +45.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00%. These measurements indicate that Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.52, and its Return on Assets is 13.68. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.87 and P/E Ratio of 19.46. These metrics all suggest that Micron Technology, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] earns $632,595 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.78 and its Current Ratio is 2.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has 1.13B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $67.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.14 to 61.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 3.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. [MU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.