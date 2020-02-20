Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE: KRC] opened at N/A and closed at $88.12 a share within trading session on 02/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.11% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $86.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE: KRC] had 3.02 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 567.22K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.70%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $72.36 during that period and KRC managed to take a rebound to $88.99 in the last 52 weeks.

Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE:KRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.36 to 88.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.12.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 4 May (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] sitting at +21.21 and its Gross Margin at +36.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.10%. These measurements indicate that Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 4.70, and its Return on Assets is 2.32. These metrics suggest that this Kilroy Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.58 and P/E Ratio of 46.55. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] earns $3,137,251 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] has 105.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.36 to 88.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 1.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] a Reliable Buy?

Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.