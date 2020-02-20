Livent Corporation[LTHM] stock saw a move by 5.43% on Thursday, touching 2.39 million. Based on the recent volume, Livent Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LTHM shares recorded 146.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Livent Corporation [LTHM] stock could reach median target price of $8.00.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] stock additionally went up by +13.95% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 28.46% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LTHM stock is set at -9.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by 41.34% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LTHM shares showcased 68.44% increase. LTHM saw -14.97% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 119.31% compared to high within the same period of time.

Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.49 to 14.16. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.42.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Livent Corporation [LTHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livent Corporation [LTHM] sitting at +36.90 and its Gross Margin at +46.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Livent Corporation [LTHM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.30%. Its Return on Equity is 28.88, and its Return on Assets is 21.81. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LTHM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 544.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.16 and P/E Ratio of 22.85. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Livent Corporation [LTHM] earns $553,125 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.91 and its Current Ratio is 2.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] has 146.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.49 to 14.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.31. This RSI suggests that Livent Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Livent Corporation [LTHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Livent Corporation [LTHM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.