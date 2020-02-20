Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: MTNB] dipped by -3.49% on the last trading session, reaching $1.25 price per share at the time. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. represents 190.46M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $245.69M with the latest information.

The Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $1.25 with 1.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MTNB shares recorded 3.26M.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:MTNB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.58 to 2.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 7 Apr (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] sitting at -12230.94.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -106.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -211.00%. Its Return on Equity is -105.00, and its Return on Assets is -81.96. These metrics suggest that this Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -17.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2,795.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] earns $7,983 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.61 and its Current Ratio is 4.61. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] has 190.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $245.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.58 to 2.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.61, which indicates that it is 6.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.