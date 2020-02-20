Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE: MPW] stock went down by -1.37% or -0.33 points down from its previous closing price of $24.13. The stock reached $23.80 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MPW share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.89% in the period of the last 7 days.

MPW had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $24.18, at one point touching $23.77. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $24.18. The 52-week high currently stands at $24.29 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 28.79% after the recent low of $16.83.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE:MPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.83 to 24.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.13.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 7 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] sitting at +39.52 and its Gross Margin at +79.36.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 6.47, and its Return on Assets is 3.21. These metrics all suggest that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 99.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has 507.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.83 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 1.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.33. This RSI suggests that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.