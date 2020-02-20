National Oilwell Varco, Inc.[NOV] stock saw a move by 2.32% on Thursday, touching 3.11 million. Based on the recent volume, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NOV shares recorded 393.42M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] stock could reach median target price of $27.00.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] stock additionally went up by +0.21% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.51% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NOV stock is set at -20.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by 4.94% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NOV shares showcased 21.08% increase. NOV saw -22.01% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 29.53% compared to high within the same period of time.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NYSE:NOV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.05 to 29.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.85.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] sitting at -5.58 and its Gross Margin at +9.79, this company’s Net Margin is now -71.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -58.80%. Its Return on Equity is -56.44, and its Return on Assets is -36.64. These metrics suggest that this National Oilwell Varco, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 174.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 37.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] earns $238,958 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.74 and its Current Ratio is 2.72. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] has 393.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.05 to 29.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 3.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.