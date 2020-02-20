The share price of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] inclined by $20.53, presently trading at $20.70. The company’s shares saw 104.73% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $10.11 recorded on 02/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NLOK jumped by +0.44% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.87% compared to 0.09 of all time high it touched on 02/13/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 27.37%, while additionally gaining 55.84% during the last 12 months. NortonLifeLock Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.47. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.23% decrease from the current trading price.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.11 to 21.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.53.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 14 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] sitting at +13.19 and its Gross Margin at +73.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 0.30, and its Return on Assets is 0.10. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.16 and P/E Ratio of 3.63. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] earns $397,563 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has 603.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.11 to 21.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 2.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 86.47. This RSI suggests that NortonLifeLock Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.