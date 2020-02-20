Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.[ONTX] stock saw a move by 8.06% on Thursday, touching 22.47 million. Based on the recent volume, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ONTX shares recorded 143.96M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] stock could reach median target price of $1.65.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] stock additionally went up by +4.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 30.46% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ONTX stock is set at -85.14% by far, with shares price recording returns by 52.78% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ONTX shares showcased -75.69% decrease. ONTX saw -88.92% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 420.84% compared to high within the same period of time.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 24 Mar (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] sitting at -1895.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.06. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.22.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] earns $49,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.11 and its Current Ratio is 2.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] has 143.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $77.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 420.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.32, which indicates that it is 14.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.