Pegasystems Inc. [NASDAQ: PEGA] shares went higher by 4.31% from its previous closing of $98.22, now trading at the price of $102.45, also adding 4.23 points. Is PEGA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.44 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PEGA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 36.29M float and a +12.17% run over in the last seven days. PEGA share price has been hovering between $100.78 and $58.34 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pegasystems Inc. [NASDAQ:PEGA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 5 May (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] sitting at -14.80 and its Gross Margin at +65.64, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.80%. Its Return on Equity is -15.58, and its Return on Assets is -9.19. These metrics suggest that this Pegasystems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 12.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -79.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] earns $176,796 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.93. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.34 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] has 78.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.34 to 100.78. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 4.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.71. This RSI suggests that Pegasystems Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.