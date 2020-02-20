PPL Corporation[PPL] stock saw a move by -2.26% on Thursday, touching 4.37 million. Based on the recent volume, PPL Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PPL shares recorded 741.63M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that PPL Corporation [PPL] stock could reach median target price of $36.75.

PPL Corporation [PPL] stock additionally went down by -2.96% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PPL stock is set at 14.41% by far, with shares price recording returns by 3.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PPL shares showcased 19.19% increase. PPL saw -4.70% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 22.94% compared to high within the same period of time.

PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.55 to 36.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.91.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 7 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PPL Corporation [PPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPL Corporation [PPL] sitting at +36.56 and its Gross Margin at +40.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.80%. These measurements indicate that PPL Corporation [PPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10%. Its Return on Equity is 14.17, and its Return on Assets is 3.92. These metrics suggest that this PPL Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PPL Corporation [PPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 159.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.89 and P/E Ratio of 14.79. These metrics all suggest that PPL Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 0.56. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

PPL Corporation [PPL] has 741.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.55 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 2.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPL Corporation [PPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPL Corporation [PPL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.