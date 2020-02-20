The share price of Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] inclined by $79.67, presently trading at $81.63. The company’s shares saw 23.30% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $66.21 recorded on 02/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as O jumped by +3.74% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.36% compared to 2.92 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.35%, while additionally gaining 13.94% during the last 12 months. Realty Income Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $82.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.04% increase from the current trading price.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.21 to 82.17. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 6 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Realty Income Corporation [O]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realty Income Corporation [O] sitting at +27.63 and its Gross Margin at +53.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30%. These measurements indicate that Realty Income Corporation [O] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 4.70, and its Return on Assets is 2.48. These metrics suggest that this Realty Income Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Realty Income Corporation [O] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.43 and P/E Ratio of 63.37. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Realty Income Corporation [O] earns $8,149,927 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Realty Income Corporation [O] has 319.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.21 to 82.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.13, which indicates that it is 1.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.55. This RSI suggests that Realty Income Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Realty Income Corporation [O] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Realty Income Corporation [O], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.