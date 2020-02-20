Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] saw a change by -7.33% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.39. The company is holding 24.27M shares with keeping 23.80M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 25.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -77.36% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -25.00%, trading +25.68% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 24.27M shares valued at 1.25 million were bought and sold.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 6.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 7 Apr (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] sitting at -307.18 and its Gross Margin at -41.32.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -86.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -792.80%. Its Return on Equity is -212.61, and its Return on Assets is -175.55. These metrics suggest that this Riot Blockchain, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -195.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.83.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] earns $392,267 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.35. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] has 24.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 6.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.18, which indicates that it is 10.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] a Reliable Buy?

Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.