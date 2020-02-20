Rockwell Medical, Inc.[RMTI] stock saw a move by 3.22% on Thursday, touching 1.06 million. Based on the recent volume, Rockwell Medical, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RMTI shares recorded 64.96M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] stock could reach median target price of $11.00.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] stock additionally went up by +17.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.46% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RMTI stock is set at -33.56% by far, with shares price recording returns by 41.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RMTI shares showcased 16.60% increase. RMTI saw -55.74% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 68.23% compared to high within the same period of time.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 6.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.95.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] sitting at -49.55 and its Gross Margin at -2.50, this company’s Net Margin is now -57.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81. Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.73.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] earns $235,645 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.24 and its Current Ratio is 3.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] has 64.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $191.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 6.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 10.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.