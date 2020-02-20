The share price of Stamps.com Inc. [NASDAQ: STMP] inclined by $95.46, presently trading at $147.96. The company’s shares saw 354.72% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $32.54 recorded on 02/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as STMP jumped by +72.72% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.31% compared to 63.47 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.10%, while additionally dropping -52.77% during the last 12 months. Stamps.com Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $94.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -53.96% decrease from the current trading price.

Stamps.com Inc. [NASDAQ:STMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 13 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] sitting at +33.55 and its Gross Margin at +75.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.50%. Its Return on Equity is 30.35, and its Return on Assets is 21.98. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STMP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.58 and P/E Ratio of 44.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] earns $497,820 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.49 and its Current Ratio is 1.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] has 16.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.54 to 204.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 354.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 4.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 89.73. This RSI suggests that Stamps.com Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. [STMP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.