Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [NYSE: SKT] opened at N/A and closed at $13.08 a share within trading session on 02/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.67% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [NYSE: SKT] had 5.46 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.64%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $12.94 during that period and SKT managed to take a rebound to $22.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [NYSE:SKT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.94 to 22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 4 May (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] sitting at +17.11 and its Gross Margin at +41.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.20%. These measurements indicate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.94, and its Return on Assets is 3.71. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SKT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 383.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 383.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] has 93.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.94 to 22.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 2.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.