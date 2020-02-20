Tapestry, Inc. [NYSE: TPR] opened at N/A and closed at $28.10 a share within trading session on 02/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.21% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $28.04.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Tapestry, Inc. [NYSE: TPR] had 3.18 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.89M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.69%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.83%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $18.54 during that period and TPR managed to take a rebound to $36.55 in the last 52 weeks.

Tapestry, Inc. [NYSE:TPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.54 to 36.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.10.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 14 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tapestry, Inc. [TPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tapestry, Inc. [TPR] sitting at +15.07 and its Gross Margin at +67.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.90%. Its Return on Equity is 19.04, and its Return on Assets is 9.49. These metrics all suggest that Tapestry, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tapestry, Inc. [TPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Tapestry, Inc. [TPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.65 and P/E Ratio of 13.56. These metrics all suggest that Tapestry, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tapestry, Inc. [TPR] earns $287,005 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.89. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.94 and its Current Ratio is 2.79. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tapestry, Inc. [TPR] has 276.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.54 to 36.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 2.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tapestry, Inc. [TPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. [TPR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.