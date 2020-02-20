Tivity Health, Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTY] dipped by -43.87% on the last trading session, reaching $12.87 price per share at the time. Tivity Health, Inc. represents 49.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.13B with the latest information.

The Tivity Health, Inc. traded at the price of $12.87 with 7.18 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TVTY shares recorded 742.58K.

Tivity Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.84 to 26.07. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.93.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 13 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] sitting at +22.07 and its Gross Margin at +27.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.70%. Its Return on Equity is 30.55, and its Return on Assets is 16.87. These metrics suggest that this Tivity Health, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.83.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] earns $1,212,598 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.86 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.96 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 4.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.06. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] a Reliable Buy?

Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.