Trinity Industries, Inc. [TRN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $23.53 after TRN shares went up by 6.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Trinity Industries, Inc. [NYSE:TRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.03 to 26.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.07.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 22 Apr (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Trinity Industries, Inc. [TRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Trinity Industries, Inc. [TRN] sitting at +10.91 and its Gross Margin at +22.73.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30%. Its Return on Equity is 3.07, and its Return on Assets is 1.17. These metrics suggest that this Trinity Industries, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Trinity Industries, Inc. [TRN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 182.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 182.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. [TRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.95 and P/E Ratio of 22.17. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Trinity Industries, Inc. [TRN] earns $217,898 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.15 and its Current Ratio is 2.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Trinity Industries, Inc. [TRN] has 124.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.03 to 26.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 2.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Trinity Industries, Inc. [TRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. [TRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.