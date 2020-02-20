Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $38.77 after TWTR shares went up by 1.87% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Twitter, Inc. [NYSE:TWTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.63 to 45.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.06.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 69 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Twitter, Inc. [TWTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] sitting at +10.59 and its Gross Margin at +67.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 68.10%. These measurements indicate that Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.90%. Its Return on Equity is 18.90, and its Return on Assets is 12.82. These metrics all suggest that Twitter, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 9.15.

Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] has 781.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.63 to 45.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 2.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Twitter, Inc. [TWTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.