Uber Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: UBER] gained by 2.17% on the last trading session, reaching $41.05 price per share at the time. Uber Technologies, Inc. represents 1.74B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.23B with the latest information.

The Uber Technologies, Inc. traded at the price of $41.05 with 23.03 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UBER shares recorded 31.06M.

Uber Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:UBER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.58 to 47.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.18.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 4 Jun (In 106 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] sitting at -60.76 and its Gross Margin at +29.44, this company’s Net Margin is now -53.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 87.70%. Its Return on Equity is -81.08, and its Return on Assets is -30.52. These metrics suggest that this Uber Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -15.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has 1.74B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $71.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.58 to 47.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] a Reliable Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.